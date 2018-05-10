Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Oh dreary me, what a night of TV. The total people figures were meaningless -- a narrow win for Seven -- the main channels (won by Nine) were more accurate but the real tale from the night was that MasterChef is working for Ten (1.18 million last night and the most watched non-news program). Nine, Seven and Ten all said they won something -- total people, demos, 25 to 54’s.

The story from this week and last night is that Seven is facing weeks of depressing figures because House Rules is a dud -- 1.04 million nationally. It is no MKR. Hughsie (633,000 nationally, not good enough) remains a problem for Ten though and weak after MasterChef. The ABC did OK -- Gruen (1.03 million nationally) is still popular, Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery (900,000 nationally) is shaping up as the best series so far.