TAX BATTLE

Treasurer Scott Morrison has refused to split up the budget’s landmark $140 billion cuts to income tax, and called on Labor to pass the bill in its entirety in a move set to raise the stakes for upcoming byelections.

The ABC reports that Labor is pursuing costings for the latter end of the tax package, which would eventually have people earning between $41,001 and $200,000 pay the same marginal tax rate by July 1, 2024. Labor has unsuccessfully called on the government to break up the legislation so they can pass cuts for low- and middle-income earners. The government has thus far only released detailed costings for the first four years of the seven-year plan, which could pass anyway with support from the Senate crossbench and One Nation ($).