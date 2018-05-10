The ABC shouldn’t be the enemy
Crikey readers respond to the government's cuts from the ABC and the endless citizenship drama over Section 44.
May 10, 2018
Crikey readers are expecting big things from Bill Shorten right now, including considerable support for the ABC in tonight's budget reply. Will he stand up against the government's open attacks? Meanwhile, what will his response be to the citizenship crisis that's rearing its head once again? Readers are undecided where to place blame on that one.