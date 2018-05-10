Sections Menu

May 10, 2018

Hinch’s Senate Diary: where were you during the Post-2018 Budget Massacre?

As soon as the budget was through, the High Court spared no time in pulling the plug on the latest slew of parliamentary dual citizens.

Derryn Hinch — Senator

Derryn Hinch

Senator

As the political and geographical compass drew most of us, inexorably, back to Canberra this week (after the long April lay-off) a former Liberal leader was accusing politicians of losing their moral compass.

John Hewson, who could have been Prime Minister if it wasn’t for bloody Willesee and GST and birthday cakes and frigging candles, was actually talking about an issue some of us have agonised over for decades: the banning of live exports from Australia. Hewson wrote an article for Fairfax calling for live exports to be phased out.

