Should Netflix be forced to screen more Australian content?
Industry groups are ramping up a communications policy push, and the focus is on a certain foreign streaming service.
May 9, 2018
In recent months, the debate about the future shape of Australian culture has spilled out into the open, driven by a concerted campaign by industry groups, including Screen Producers Australia and the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, to “make it Australian”.
Australian-made campaigns are nothing new. But the interesting aspect of the current push is that the industry is pressing for more regulation, not more money.