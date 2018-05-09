Scott Morrison, spending addict
Scott Morrison began his time as Treasurer taming Tony Abbott's spending. Now he's undoing that good work with a budget splurge.
Scott Morrison and the Liberal party's addiction to spending taxpayer money is safe for the moment, but we'll all rue his inability to control himself if a downturn requires some fiscal firepower in years to come.
Last night's budget shows that, after two years of settling into the role of Treasurer with responsibility and circumspection, Morrison was in fact more like Joe Hockey and Tony Abbott than his Finance counterpart, Mathias Cormann.