Your correspondent was hoping to avoid the 200th birthday of Karl Marx. The centenary of the Bolshevik revolution appeared to describe an arc through history. Two hundred? Meh.

But it doesn’t seem we can duck it, and that’s quite interesting. In 1998, when the sesquicentenary of the 1848 publication of The Communist Manifesto came around, there was a flurry of interest around its marvellous rhetoric, its prescience on market concentration etc etc. There was general agreement that it was otherwise archaic, and that was why it could be celebrated for its marvellous etc etc.