If Australia were a startup, I wouldn’t invest
Crikey readers react to the budget and suggest chucking Scott Morrison on an episode of Shark Tank.
May 9, 2018
Did you catch our special budget edition last night? It may have been a bit of an average budget, but there are still plenty of important changes to get across. Especially if you work at the ABC... We asked readers for their responses, and you can add your own below.