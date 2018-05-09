Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

May 9, 2018

If Australia were a startup, I wouldn’t invest

Crikey readers react to the budget and suggest chucking Scott Morrison on an episode of Shark Tank.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

Did you catch our special budget edition last night? It may have been a bit of an average budget, but there are still plenty of important changes to get across. Especially if you work at the ABC... We asked readers for their responses, and you can add your own below.

 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close