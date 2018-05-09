Sections Menu

May 9, 2018

‘Ideological and vindictive’: reactions to ABC budgets cuts

ABC staff have responded to new $84 million cuts to the broadcaster's funding, which union officials are calling a highly politicised attack against an already besieged vital service.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Michelle Guthrie

The government's cuts to ABC funding in yesterday's federal budget have left managing director Michelle Guthrie "disappointed and concerned", she said in an email to staff last night. "This decision will make it very difficult for the ABC to meet its charter requirements and audience expectations," she said.

Guthrie said in a public statement that the cuts could not be absorbed by efficiencies. "Stable, adequate funding is essential if we are to continue to deliver for Australian audiences," she said. The ABC would continue to negotiate its funding requirements for the next three-year funding period, the statement said.

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “‘Ideological and vindictive’: reactions to ABC budgets cuts

  1. pinkocommierat

    You’d think a government this unpopular would stop trying to antagonise people. Too dumb to change.

    1. Saugoof

      This government does live in a bubble though where everyone keeps telling them that the ABC is biased and unpopular. To this government, they’ll see these cuts as something that will be wildly popular.

