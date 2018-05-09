‘Ideological and vindictive’: reactions to ABC budgets cuts

The government's cuts to ABC funding in yesterday's federal budget have left managing director Michelle Guthrie "disappointed and concerned", she said in an email to staff last night. "This decision will make it very difficult for the ABC to meet its charter requirements and audience expectations," she said.

Guthrie said in a public statement that the cuts could not be absorbed by efficiencies. "Stable, adequate funding is essential if we are to continue to deliver for Australian audiences," she said. The ABC would continue to negotiate its funding requirements for the next three-year funding period, the statement said.