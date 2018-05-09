Sections Menu

2018 FEDERAL BUDGET

May 9, 2018

Government still failing on wage growth

The government's efforts to address wage stagnation will make little difference to ordinary workers while it waits for the much-predicted wages growth to finally arrive.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The government's tax cut policy is best understood in two parts. There's the actual cut that will happen from July 1. And the cut that's off in the political far distance, two elections hence, if it gets legislated.

The second -- involving lifting tax thresholds and then removing altogether the 37% income tax level -- can be ignored for present purposes, although if implemented it would be a massive flattening of our progressive tax system, and contribute, probably significantly, to increased inequality by giving thousands of dollars of tax cuts to high income earners. But let's worry about that in the 2020s. There are more urgent issues around inequality, namely wage stagnation, to be concerned about.

