Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Yes The Voice was on Nine, yes, MasterChef was on Ten and yes House Rules was on Seven. But we all know that the main event last night was the 2018-19 budget extravaganza in Canberra, with the ABC taking it seriously with prime time coverage (even though it was stiffed another $84 million) and the commercial network paying only a nodding homage late in the evening.

Well, that was the theory and the belief in Canberra. The truth is, viewers didn’t care and the audience for Treasurer Morrison’s budget fell sharply from 2017-18 speech a year ago.