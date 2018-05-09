Crikey Worm: pour a craft beer out for the ABC

ABC, MIGRANTS AND CLIMATE AMONGST BIG BUDGET LOSERS

The ABC, migrants, welfare recipients, foreign aid, progressive taxation and climate action are amongst the biggest losers in the federal 2018/19 budget, which in turn favours churches, tax cuts, pensioners, spies and superannuation.

As Crikey’s election night coverage reported, losers include (deep breath): the ABC, who will have its funding slashed by $83.7 million over three years from 2019; migrants, who will now have to wait four years to receive welfare benefits; welfare recipients, with no announcements on Newstart but an expansion to the error-riddled Robodebt crackdown; and foreign aid, which will be cut by another $140 million to reportedly its lowest level ever. Climate change was also ignored completely, progressive taxation was diminished to the point people on both $41,000 and $200,000 will pay the same rates, and, unsurprisingly, refugees and people seeking asylum have again lost out, this time to the tune of $68m cut in support services.