Waiting for ScoMo: is this a budget lock-up or a comedy fringe festival?
Comedians steal ScoMo's limelight in the 2018 budget lock-up.
May 8, 2018
I don't know if you've ever tried to draw a “colour” piece out of a federal budget on an overcast day in Canberra, but a phlebotomist would have better luck with a chunk of igneous.
Former Crikey journo Sally Whyte last year lamented the lack of celebrity journos on her plane ride. But at least she got one: Anna Bligh.