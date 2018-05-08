Tim Wilson’s selective memory on tax cuts for big banks
A quick fact check on last night's Q&A.
May 8, 2018
Heaven help us if Tim "Freedom Boy" Wilson ever manages to move on from being the Member for Goldstein in Melbourne, to becoming a minister (actual or shadow) in an economics related portfolio.
Going on his performance on Q&A last night, on the question of corporate tax cuts for banks, he has a selective memory and doesn’t know what he is talking about. Some would say that qualifies him for being Treasurer, just like his mate Scott Morrison.