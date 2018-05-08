Sections Menu

May 8, 2018

Newspaper sale another blow to Cambodia’s press freedom

The sale of Cambodia's last independent newspaper over the weekend has prompted an open revolt by staff, with senior staff including the editor-in-chief either quitting or being fired.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Kay Kimsong, left, editor-in-chief of the Phnom Penh Post, speaks to reporters after being fired by the newspaper's new owner for a report it published Monday.

The sale of Cambodia's last independent newspaper over the weekend has prompted an open revolt by staff, with senior staff including the editor-in-chief either quitting or being fired.

