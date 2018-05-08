Sections Menu

2018 FEDERAL BUDGET

May 8, 2018

Government pushes income tax cuts to the distant future

The government has done a decent job of phasing in income tax cuts -- very, very slowly.

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

Fair play to the government on its seven-year plan for personal income tax cuts.

One of the tax cuts it delivers is both immediate and particularly clever. It is the kind of tax cut that helps only low-to-middle income earners. Normally, when a government cuts the lowest tax rate or shifts the lowest tax threshold up, it delivers benefits to everybody across the earnings spectrum -- after all, even the billionaires get the bottom layers of their income taxed at the lowest rates.

