Fair play to the government on its seven-year plan for personal income tax cuts.

One of the tax cuts it delivers is both immediate and particularly clever. It is the kind of tax cut that helps only low-to-middle income earners. Normally, when a government cuts the lowest tax rate or shifts the lowest tax threshold up, it delivers benefits to everybody across the earnings spectrum -- after all, even the billionaires get the bottom layers of their income taxed at the lowest rates.