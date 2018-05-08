Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

May 8, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven's weak MRK follow-through gives Nine a chance to shine.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

May 8, 2018

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Oh, no, no MKR, Seven's weak House Rules hands the win to Nine!!!! The Voice sang for its supper at last for Nine and and MasterChef Australia helped as Ten beat the ABC’s news and current affairs line up -- so its situation normal on a Monday night in late Autumn. 

House Rules (HR) started in 2017 on the same night as the final of MKR and for that reason there was a turn on and it averaged more than 1.5 million people that night. Last night, HR was on its own and the audience was 1.04 million nationally (meaning there was a turn off from Home and Away at 7pm which averaged 1.15 million). No matter how Seven spins it, it wasn’t good. The Voice averaged 1.367 million for Nine in the 7.30 pm slot. MasterChef Australia returned and averaged 1.15 million in that same slot -- which is OK, but nothing to write home about. 

Topics

