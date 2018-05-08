Sections Menu

2018 FEDERAL BUDGET

May 8, 2018

Crime pays: how criminal networks are funding the budget

The 2018-19 budget is largely going to be funded by criminals. Criminals going straight, that is.

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

One of the largest aspects of the budget -- and the most surprising -- is the amount of extra revenue the government expects to be able to gain by cracking down on the black economy.

It is expecting to gain an astonishing $6 billion over the next four years by flushing out illegal activity and getting them to pay tax. This is all part of a "Black Economy Package" that includes the famous war on "chop-chop".

