Crime pays: how criminal networks are funding the budget
The 2018-19 budget is largely going to be funded by criminals. Criminals going straight, that is.
May 8, 2018
One of the largest aspects of the budget -- and the most surprising -- is the amount of extra revenue the government expects to be able to gain by cracking down on the black economy.
It is expecting to gain an astonishing $6 billion over the next four years by flushing out illegal activity and getting them to pay tax. This is all part of a "Black Economy Package" that includes the famous war on "chop-chop".