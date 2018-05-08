Sections Menu

May 8, 2018

A cash-free Australia coming soon?

Cash payments in Australia now account for under a third of transactions. And soon it will be even less.

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Australia finds itself one step closer to a cashless future today, as the government announced it would accept the recommendations of the Black Economy Taskforce to ban big cash payments.

Paying a business more than $10,000 in cash will be against the law from July 1, 2019. To be clear, this refers to transactions involving physical notes and coins, not electronic transfers. The rule will exclude consumer to consumer non-business transactions (buying a second-hand car, say), and transactions with financial institutions.

