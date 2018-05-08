Fairfax fined for Domain ad. Fairfax has been fined by the Federal Court over a Domain ad that overstated its size and reach. The ad ran in The Sydney Morning Herald in 2016, and claimed Domain was the "#1 property app in Australia" and that "the most property listings in Sydney are on Domain".

The Herald published the ad a day after giving an undertaking to the court not to republish those claims as part of court action taken by News Corp's rival real estate listings business REA. Fairfax said the breach was accidental, but the court found it had a duty to ensure it complied with the undertaking. Fairfax was found guilty of contempt and fined $15,000.