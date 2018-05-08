Sections Menu

Media Files

May 8, 2018

Fairfax fined for Domain ad … Family Feud canned … Comcast crashing Disney-Fox deal …

Fairfax has copped a fine from the Federal Court over a Domain ad that exaggerated its size and reach in the real estate market. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Fairfax fined for Domain ad. Fairfax has been fined by the Federal Court over a Domain ad that overstated its size and reach. The ad ran in The Sydney Morning Herald in 2016, and claimed Domain was the "#1 property app in Australia" and that "the most property listings in Sydney are on Domain".

The Herald published the ad a day after giving an undertaking to the court not to republish those claims as part of court action taken by News Corp's rival real estate listings business REA. Fairfax said the breach was accidental, but the court found it had a duty to ensure it complied with the undertaking. Fairfax was found guilty of contempt and fined $15,000.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close