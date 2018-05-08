Crikey Worm: the last of the budget leaks
Good morning, early birds. Rumours of Bob Hawke’s ill health may be greatly exaggerated. Plus, we have the last of the leaks ahead of tonight’s budget. It’s the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
May 8, 2018
Seniors and low-income earners are the final groups to benefit from pre-budget leaks, with Treasurer Scott Morrison set to hand down the document at 7.30pm tonight.
The Australian ($) reports that the Coalition will target baby boomers with a multi-billion-dollar aged-care and retirees package, including 20,000 new home-care places to allow older Australians to live in their homes longer and with better care. The ABC also reports a $10 a week tax cut for low and middle-income earners. Previous announcements ($) have included a controversial push to legislate a 23.9% tax-to-GDP cap and $24.5 billion infrastructure injection.
Ooooooohhhhhhh!!!!!! Classic Australian Tall Poppy Syndrome at it’s best in The Worm this morning! An income of $100,000 to $200,000 does not in any way make you “embarrassingly wealthy”. You’re out by an order of magnitude. $100,000 to $200,000 certainly makes you comfortably well off, but it does not get you into the mega-rich category at all. GPs, medical specialists, lawyers, accountants, dentists, senior public servants, and a host of others enjoy this sort of income, and yes I’m one of them. Yes, I’m quite comfortable thank you very much, but after 6 years of university, followed by 9 years of specialist training working hours most people would find ridiculous (because they were) for not very much, certainly on an hourly rate, as most hospitals refuse to pay junior medical staff for overtime, and if you don’t like it you can kiss your place in the specialist training schemes goodbye. As a consequence I reckon I’ve earned it.
The tax man has for years had the hose of his hoover in my wallet, sucking it dry. Why? Because I’m a soft target, I cannot afford a company in Panama and a cadre of QC’s to arrange my affairs so I earn millions, but pay peanuts, that is the sole preserve of the truly embarrassingly wealthy. I do not for one second believe I should not pay a fair amount of tax, just the opposite. I just find the fact I pay a higher rate than corporations, and more in dollar terms than 30% of big companies with mega billions of turnover grossly unfair. If King Rupert and his bilionaire mates were all taxed properly most of us wouldn’t have to pay very much at all.