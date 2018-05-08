Crikey Worm: the last of the budget leaks

SENIORS, LOW-INCOME EARNERS FINAL WINNERS OF BUDGET LEAKS

Seniors and low-income earners are the final groups to benefit from pre-budget leaks, with Treasurer Scott Morrison set to hand down the document at 7.30pm tonight.

The Australian ($) reports that the Coalition will target baby boomers with a multi-billion-dollar aged-care and retirees package, including 20,000 new home-care places to allow older Australians to live in their homes longer and with better care. The ABC also reports a $10 a week tax cut for low and middle-income earners. Previous announcements ($) have included a controversial push to legislate a 23.9% tax-to-GDP cap and $24.5 billion infrastructure injection.