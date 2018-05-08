Sections Menu

2018 FEDERAL BUDGET

May 8, 2018

Surpluses and a ‘bacon and egg roll’ tax cut

The government has delivered a modest tax cut and a plan to return to surpluses a year earlier than forecast -- driven by a steady-as-she-goes economy.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Strong income tax revenue growth has fuelled a surge in government spending aimed at securing re-election in tonight’s 2018-19 budget.

The return to surplus has been brought forward a year, with a $2.2 billion surplus forecast for next year and a more substantial $11 billion in 2020-21, while this year’s deficit has been significantly pared back to just $14.5 billion.

