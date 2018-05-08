Budget 2018: a parlour game for the governing class

There's one place that always benefits from budget night, no matter what the contents of the budget itself, no matter if it's an austerity slash-and-burner or a spendathon: Canberra's hospitality industry. Budget night is the city's night of nights, when every hotel room and hostel dorm is booked, the restaurants turn people away and what pass for bars and pubs in Canberra are chockers with "revellers" (to use one of those journalist-only words).

But a close second in terms of beneficiaries are the major parties, because tonight is a major fundraising opportunity for the party in government and Thursday is a major one for the opposition. Donors will cram into the Great Hall and the Mural Hall and sundry other rooms throughout Parliament House to share a table with a minister or shadow minister and the chance to bend their ear for a few minutes. Chicken or beef, and a glass of Yellowtail. Bon appetite.