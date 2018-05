The view that Bob Dylan has recorded some marvellous songs is one rarely contested in public. This view will not be contested here, as your reporter is not up to it. The first Dylan record I heard was Empire Burlesque; an act of ‘80s barbarism which sounded so much like John Cougar Mellencamp getting mugged by a Yamaha keyboard, it became the last Dylan record to which I would willingly listen.

I can’t assess Bob’s music. But on his work as a rebel spokesmodel, I can oblige.