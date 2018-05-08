Sections Menu

May 8, 2018

Why 2018 is a make or break year for the Australian film industry

As tensions rise around cuts to local funding, questions remain unanswered on murky deals for Hollywood blockbusters. It's time to reckon with what we want on our screens.

Ella Donald

Freelance writer

The Australian film industry is going through an identity crisis. Are we a Hollywood backlot, providing studios for some of the most anticipated movies in the world? Are we able to sustain ourselves by telling our own stories? Is there a balance between the two?

In the past few years, Australia has regained its reputation as a hotspot for filming Hollywood blockbusters (which took a knock in the late 2000s, when the financial crisis saw companies like Disney, Universal, and Paramount seek other locales). However, in 2015 to 2017, we have played host to a number of high-budget productions including Pacific Rim Uprising, the latest Alien installment, Kong: Skull Island, Aquaman, Thor: Ragnarok and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Topics

