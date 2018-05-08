We all remember the shocking images: Dylan Voller, hooded and strapped to a restraining chair, reminiscent of Guantanamo Bay; children being tear gassed by laughing detention officers; the squalid conditions of the cells. The outrage they triggered may have died down, but six months after the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory handed down its final report, it's still unclear if and when we will see true change in juvenile detention in the Northern Territory and the rest of Australia.

After 80 witness statements, more than 320 submissions and more than 210 witnesses, the findings of the Royal Commission were, as to be expected, damning. Alongside these came 227 recommendations, not least was the recommendation to close Don Dale Youth Detention Centre, to be replaced with a new, “purpose-built” facility.