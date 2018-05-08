Sections Menu

2018 FEDERAL BUDGET

May 8, 2018

ABC blindsided by cuts

As one of the Coalition's traditional enemies, the ABC has been come in for a drubbing in this budget.

The ABC is one of the biggest victims of the 2018-19 budget, with the government slashing $83.7 million from the national broadcaster over its forthcoming funding triennium, which commences in 2019.

The ABC and SBS operate on a triennial funding basis, in which a funding envelope is agreed over three years. However, the government has indicated that the ABC will not merely receive no additional funding in the 2019-22 triennium, it will face a real funding cut.

