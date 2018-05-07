Sections Menu

May 7, 2018

The Oz’s Twiggy apology … Kate who? … Sky adds another ex-pollie to line-up …

The Australian has apologised to Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest for an article regarding deals he made in in the 90s, and it only took them a year to do it. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The Oz's Twiggy apology. It took almost a year, but The Weekend Australian has apologised to mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest for a feature run in its magazine in May last year. The piece, titled "Sorry Business" was by The Oz's WA chief reporter and Forrest biographer Andrew Burrell, and canvassed a deal Forrest did in WA's Goldfields in the 1990s. But on Saturday, the paper published a carefully-worded apology in its print edition, and gave it a prominent place outside the usual story links on its homepage on Saturday. The Oz had no comment, but in its apology said: "If any readers of The Australian considered the article meant that Mr Forrest mistreated Aboriginal people of the Western Australian Goldfields or that he took advantage of this community, The Australian and Andrew Burrell apologise." The apology also noted Forrest's "significant philanthropic contributions ... including, specifically to the overcoming of indigenous disadvantage" and he and wife Nicola's $400 million last year -- the largest single philanthropic gift by a living person in Australian history.

Burrell's book, Twiggy: The High-Stakes Life of Andrew Forrest, was an unauthorised biography published in 2014 and won the 2014 Ashurst Business Literature Prize.

