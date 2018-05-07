Sections Menu

May 7, 2018

While Rupert’s away, the Murdoch sons start to clean up the house

Rupert Murdoch's continued absence from much of News Corp's public work has been the perfect time for his sons to override his affection for print media and walk back their newspaper holdings.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Rupert Murdoch's continued public absence is feeding suggestions that his sons -- or, at least, Lachlan -- are overriding his fondness for print. Since his December accident, the 87 year old has made only one public showing, when he walked unaided into Trump’s state dinner for French President Macron late last month.

In that absence, News Corp has been taking the first steps on the long march of closing or disposing of its many newspapers with the announcement that it’s looking for a private equity buyer for its regional and local papers. For buyers, the good news is the price could be close to zero. The bad news is the value might be less.

