May 7, 2018

How #metoo went from theory to real-time upheaval at the Sydney Writers’ Festival

Claims of sexual assault were the flashpoint at a successful and wide-ranging Sydney Writers' Festival.

Margot Saville — <em>Crikey</em> Sydney reporter

Margot Saville

Crikey Sydney reporter

In the main bar at Carriageworks, home of this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival, there was only one topic of conversation -- US writer Junot Díaz and the women who accused him of assaulting her, Zinzi Clemmons. Following the very public accusation, why did the organisers issue a statement potentially defaming Díaz? Did nobody run it past a lawyer? 

It all unfolded on Friday afternoon, as Diaz and others were on stage discussing their reading lives. Clemmons, a writer and fellow guest of the festival, stood up in question time; without identifying herself, asked him why he had treated her the way he had six years ago. The moderator, Ashley Hay, was blindsided by the question and, appropriately, quickly shut the discussion down. The event ended, but in the ensuing hours, Clemmons repeated her accusations on Twitter, saying that Díaz had forcibly tried to kiss her when she was a graduate student. This was followed on Twitter by other women saying that Díaz had publicly argued with them or forcibly disagreed with their point of view. The internet blew up.

