Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

May 7, 2018

Ding dong, the witch is dead! Who will rise up in the power vacuum left by MKR?

MKR finished last night, so Seven won. MKR managed 2.22 million for the winners’ announcement (2.15 million for the 2017 announcement). The lead-up averaged 1.96 million (down from 2.022 million a year ago). In the metros the winners’ announcement rose on a year ago to 1.54 million from 1.48 million, while the lead-up dipped to 1.36 million from 1.39 million. The regional audience for the winner’s announcement averaged 679,000, up 9,000 on 2017. The Voice did well with 1.47 million, but there seems to be a singing shortfall at times. A lot of chat from the judges.

Insiders dominated the morning chats again -- 530,000 on the ABC main channel and ABC News. Makes you wonder why Treasurer Scott Morrison did his traditional pre-budget interview on Nine’s Weekend Today which could only manage 340,000. Laurie Oakes has retired … so time to change for a bigger audience?

