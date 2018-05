ASYLUM SEEKERS INTERCEPTED

Malaysian authorities have intercepted more than 130 Sri Lankan people aboard a tanker, believed to be seeking asylum in Australia and New Zealand.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Royal Malaysian Police, in co-operation with Malaysian Maritime Enforcement and government legal officers, intercepted 98 men, 24 women and nine children off the coast of Tanjung Gemuk last Tuesday, and, as the country is not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, will charge an undefined number of men for “illegally entering or exiting Malaysia”.