Bring on the next royal commission
Crikey readers offer suggestions of what should be examined after the banking sector.
May 7, 2018
Crikey readers offer suggestions of what should be examined after the banking sector.
Some big questions from last Friday's edition of Crikey: first off, who will be next to take a hit after the banks? Is it time to look around for the next worthy target? There's certainly no shortage of contenders. Secondly, and it's certainly related, what's the legacy or Karl Marx in 2018? Helen Razer obviously has a view, but we'd love to hear yours too.