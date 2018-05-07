Australia’s No. 1 tax dodger revealed
Glencore is Australia's largest coal miner and one of the world's top miners and commodities traders with a colourful corporate history and a reputation for ruthlessness.
May 7, 2018
Coal giant Glencore has perhaps the most tortuously complex corporate structure in Australia. This morning, over on my website, we revealed one of its entities as being the No. 1 tax dodger in the country, top of the michaelwest.com.au Top 40 Tax Dodging charts.
Our analysis and rankings are based on the Australian Tax Office transparency data which now extends for three years.