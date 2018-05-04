Sections Menu

Media Files

May 4, 2018

What ABC’s Rudd apology reveals … Exclusive watch … Ten pops up in CBS results

The Sydney Morning Herald has obtained the letter of apology ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie sent to former PM Kevin Rudd. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

What ABC's Rudd apology reveals. The Sydney Morning Herald splashed today with London-based journalist Latika Bourke having "obtained" the letter ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie sent to former PM Kevin Rudd apologising for a sloppy mistake about him in its so-called Cabinet Files series. The fact that the ABC had apologised was not new, but, curiously, Burke skimmed over the most striking revelation in the previously unreported letter -- that Rudd's legal advisors had already provided specific evidence the story was wrong before it was published. Guthrie wrote:

"I also accept that prior to the publication of the ABC's story your legal advisor informed the ABC of several concerns and provided specific references to findings from the Commissioner's Report, and I acknowledge the frustration this has caused."

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “What ABC’s Rudd apology reveals … Exclusive watch … Ten pops up in CBS results

  1. zut alors

    Despite a caution from Rudd’s solicitors, the ABC published a previously published, & incorrect, story.

    Despite Emma Alberici writing a factual piece about corporate tax cuts her piece was pulled pronto. Interesting editorial practices. Comment, Alan Sunderland…?

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close