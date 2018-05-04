What ABC’s Rudd apology reveals … Exclusive watch … Ten pops up in CBS results
May 4, 2018
The Sydney Morning Herald has obtained the letter of apology ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie sent to former PM Kevin Rudd. And other media tidbits of the day.
What ABC's Rudd apology reveals. The Sydney Morning Herald splashed today with London-based journalist Latika Bourke having "obtained" the letter ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie sent to former PM Kevin Rudd apologising for a sloppy mistake about him in its so-called Cabinet Files series. The fact that the ABC had apologised was not new, but, curiously, Burke skimmed over the most striking revelation in the previously unreported letter -- that Rudd's legal advisors had already provided specific evidence the story was wrong before it was published. Guthrie wrote:
"I also accept that prior to the publication of the ABC's story your legal advisor informed the ABC of several concerns and provided specific references to findings from the Commissioner's Report, and I acknowledge the frustration this has caused."
Despite a caution from Rudd’s solicitors, the ABC published a previously published, & incorrect, story.
Despite Emma Alberici writing a factual piece about corporate tax cuts her piece was pulled pronto. Interesting editorial practices. Comment, Alan Sunderland…?