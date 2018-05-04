Kerry Stokes shows you can never be too rich to ask for government money

Is the business empire of Kerry Stokes hard-up and in need of the odd million dollars of help from Canberra? Yes, apparently; $6 million to be precise. Kerry’s a billionaire who always has his hand out for government help, whether cash (such as the dropping of TV licence fees for Seven and the rest of the TV industry), legislative changes (such as freeing up media control and ownership laws) and most recently a $6 million handout for his energy associate company, Beach Energy, with all the trappings of corporate welfare.

Beach is the newest and most interesting addition to the Stokes empire. There are three main companies -- Seven Group Holdings, the master company with a market value of $5.8 billion (more than 70% owned by Stokes and his family) whose value is up 70% in the past year; Seven West Media, the weak spot, but on the mend with a value $867 million that is up nearly 30% in the last month; and Beach Energy, 25.7% owned by Seven Group, whose value is up a fat 170% in the past year to $3.6 billion. Stokes' share of all this is around $4 billion. He clearly doesn’t need a handout from Canberra.