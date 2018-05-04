Happy 200th birthday, Marx, you wonderful, misunderstood shit-stirrer!

It is May the Fourth, a day known to pun-loving fans of the Star Wars franchise and one that marks the coming of the neoliberal Sith. In 1979, Dame Darth Thatcher rose to vengeance on a date, which, if not consistently followed by May 5, would bring the good more sorrow than the creation of Jar Jar Binks.

May 5, 1818, is the birthdate of Karl Heinrich Marx. This is a fact the Marxist remembers, but one seldom proper for her to publicly relay. After all, Crikey is not an On-This-Day type of publication and Marx was hardly a Happy Birthday type of chap. Still, you only turn 200 once.