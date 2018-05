Malcolm wracked his brain. He’d forgotten the signals! "Wink once for 'more hors d'oeuvres', and two for …? 'My collar is chafing'? 'I think there’s some ortolan in my teeth'? Baise un canard! Why couldn’t we just use flash cards like Tony suggested?"

