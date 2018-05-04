In an age of business disruption, McDonald’s isn’t going anywhere
McDonalds is keeping its business model well oiled, and Australia is a big part of the equation.
May 4, 2018
Here’s some surprising news: McDonald's is very healthy. No, not like that. I mean in the business sense. The company has been booming, with a surprising lesson for all of us.
For about a decade, between the 2004 release of the film Super Size Me and the barnstorming growth of fast casual chain Chipotle during 2014, it was possible to believe the golden arches were crumbling. The world’s appetite for small, cheap greasy burgers had peaked and a future of organic quinoa salads was arriving -- or so the narrative went.