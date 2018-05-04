Freebies and scents: how newspapers try to lure you in to buy a copy
Newspapers might have smaller circulations these days but their attempts to get people to subscribe are tried-and-tested.
May 4, 2018
As the print media death spiral continues, we can't help but wonder sometimes at the lengths newspapers will go to to bring more readers in. The news websites go for clickbait (even the smug, serious ones). But the old-fashioned push to sell hard copy newspapers has been around as long as the papers themselves. Here are some of their favourite ways to get you to buy the paper.
Cross-promotion