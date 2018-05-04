Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Just two sleeps until MKR ends, and then its more than 300 till it starts again (it is already casting for 2019). Are we thrilled? Well, there are only three sleeps until Masterchef slips into the Ten lineup to takeover. So much food, so little time to watch. But Seven starts its 2018 version of House Rules the same night so those viewers wanting a break from this endless reality rubbish will not be happy. Seeing Nine has more yelling on The Voice, there is little relief. The ABC’s line up is unmoving - its news and current affairs line up on Monday promises much but usually just makes the cut most weeks now.

All this is to avoid last night -- MKR on Seven, NRL on Nine and nothing else. MKR had 1.74 million national, 1.18 million metro and 561,000 regional viewers. And that was the night. Oh, there was the AFL Footy Show in Melbourne (201,000) and The Front Bar on Seven (191,000).