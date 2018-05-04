Crikey Worm: unions and big business unite for immigration

BY OUR UNION AND BUSINESS POWERS COMBINED …

The ACTU, United Voice and the Australian Industry Group are set to join forces in a historic compact backing current migration figures in the face of far-right political factions calling for numbers to be cut.

The Australian ($) reports that the two dominant, often antithetical allies of the major parties — unions and big business — will today sign and release the joint “National Compact on Permanent Migration”, an unprecedented call to maintain the current goal of 190,000 migrants per year and for long-term figures to be set proportionally to the Australian population.

The ACTU will sign the document as part of a long-term campaign to limit employer access to temporary foreign workers. The AiGroup has, in turn, spoken on the economic benefits of Australian immigration and the need for members of the public to retain confidence in the program.

ABSOLUTE POWER PLAY REBUFFED

Australia’s Home Affairs department has hit back against suggestions its controversial facial recognition scheme should be restricted to serious criminal investigations and require warrants.

The Guardian reports that new legislation has been criticised at a parliamentary joint committee hearing for potentially violating Australians’ privacy with an expansive government surveillance system. The legislation has also been criticised for exceeding plans states had originally agreed to, and for its potential to enable prosecution of minor crimes such as jaywalking or littering.

SHIP A BRICK!

Shipwrecks accidentally discovered by MH370 investigators using sonar detection have been identified as 19th-century coal-carrying merchant vessels.

The ABC reports that analysis of the two wrecks, found more than 2300 kilometres off the coast of WA by investigators into missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in 2015, has narrowed their origins down to predominantly British coal-shipping sources. Research has also identified a large, six-metre-long “mystery chest” as a water tank and not, as we would have otherwise assumed, pirate treasure.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I failed a lot of trans kids and a lot of LGBTIQ folks over the past few years. But as Still Point Turning reveals, I am just another flawed human being, who tried to survive a life crisis that took me to the brink of suicide. I was not always as serene as my hero Rahul Dravid. But art touches our soul and heals. Catherine McGregor

The cricket commentator, ex-ADF member and subject of a new play detailing her life as a transwoman offers a thoughtful, complex apology for dismissing the controversial “Safe Schools” resource (and no I am not crying, you are crying).

THE COMMENTARIAT

It’s the $65bn question that the Business Council can’t answer — Kristina Keneally (The Guardian): “Fast forward to 2018. I’m now a Labor senator. King is still the chair of the BCA, which has voluntarily provided a ‘Commitment to the Senate’ promising that 10 of their member companies will ‘invest more’ if we vote for the Turnbull government’s tax cut for big businesses. Given that $65bn of revenue is at stake, some senators were curious to find out what ‘invest more’ means in terms of specifics, and called for an inquiry.”

Malcolm Turnbull has become a de-facto climate denier — Giles Parkinson (RenewEconomy): “Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has been delivered two home truths this week about his failure to act on climate change, and his refusal to tackle his party’s right-wing ideologues. The first was a speech, more a thinly disguised lecture, from visiting France president Emmanuel Macron, who eviscerated Turnbull in front of a big audience at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night.”

