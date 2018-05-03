The AFR Magazine recently ran a major piece on the levels of giving of some Australians — with Twiggy and Nicola Forrest (and their 24-year-old daughter) featuring on the cover. The magazine included a list of the top 50 givers in Australia and generally overly positive stories about all these “amazing” philanthropists.

The AFR also produces its Rich 200 list annually, so with these two lists we can review and perhaps posit a thesis as to the giving patterns of our most fortunate. Before embarking on a meta analysis of the lists maybe I should spend a little time on the argument: why should people donate/give?