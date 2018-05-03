How Tim Soutphommasane took the fight to the right

He’s the epitome of mild-mannered, so it’s a measure of his effectiveness, and the state of the political-culture wars, that the departure of Tim Soutphommasane as racial discrimination commissioner has been a cause for such rejoicing on the right, and their determination to put someone in -- Andrew Bolt, frozen Walt Disney, "The Skull"* -- more to their liking. "Nothing can happen until TimSout’s out," appears to be the refrain.

Well, if the entire conservative agenda on immigration and culture is being stymied by one diligent hardworking operative, then it’s in dire straits indeed. But whatever theoretical disagreements one can have with Soutphommasane -- I would say that I once hoped he would marry the daughter of Imre Salusinszky, and hyphenate names Glebe/Fitzroy North style, but then I would have to report myself to him -- no one can deny that he has taken the fight to the right, to their lazy fiction of a conservative silent majority of known views, from day one.