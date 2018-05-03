How Tim Soutphommasane took the fight to the right
There needs to be, in every cause, people who fight for nothing other than that cause, and Tim Soutphommasane has been that, despite his ideological flaws.
May 3, 2018
There needs to be, in every cause, people who fight for nothing other than that cause, and Tim Soutphommasane has been that, despite his ideological flaws.
He’s the epitome of mild-mannered, so it’s a measure of his effectiveness, and the state of the political-culture wars, that the departure of Tim Soutphommasane as racial discrimination commissioner has been a cause for such rejoicing on the right, and their determination to put someone in -- Andrew Bolt, frozen Walt Disney, "The Skull"* -- more to their liking. "Nothing can happen until TimSout’s out," appears to be the refrain.
Well, if the entire conservative agenda on immigration and culture is being stymied by one diligent hardworking operative, then it’s in dire straits indeed. But whatever theoretical disagreements one can have with Soutphommasane -- I would say that I once hoped he would marry the daughter of Imre Salusinszky, and hyphenate names Glebe/Fitzroy North style, but then I would have to report myself to him -- no one can deny that he has taken the fight to the right, to their lazy fiction of a conservative silent majority of known views, from day one.
4 thoughts on “How Tim Soutphommasane took the fight to the right”
The Skull was a regular on the Sunday Domain soapboxes into the early 1990s, as some other regular commenters here would remember.
Such an excellent piece today Guy.
Especially that para on the centre of Melbourne.
That rang so many bells with me, I thought the fire brigade had arrived at the front door.
Tim Soutphommasane will be sorely missed.
[BTW. While I’m here Crikey. It would be *really* nice, if you could whip those hamsters in the website basement a bit harder, and get them to accept comments from subscribers using firefox. Chrome sux.]
More feedback for the Crikey hamsters: premium fibre optic speeds slow to duck’s waddle pace via Safari when linking to the Comments section. This mysterious behaviour has been happening for a few months now.
“Tim Wilson, that political neutrino”.
*sigh* That’s exactly what he is. Exactly.
His personality is best detected underground in a tank full of water, and only faintly at that.