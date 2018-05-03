Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

May 3, 2018

Razer: my fantasy budget involves a certain Greek finance minister and a lot of leather

Well, we did ask for "fantasy" budget.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

My budget fantasy involves a former Greek finance minister, a good measure of leather and, perhaps, some voice-over by British economist, Michael Roberts. As Yanis Varoufakis removes his chaps and texts me, personally, to commend my choice of outfit for the global debt jubilee, Roberts narrates the final crash to, say, a trembling Peter Costello, before whom the ghost of Rosa Luxemburg appears -- also in a very nice outfit -- and persuades him to eat all WorkChoices documents while writing, “yes, capitalism has a crisis tendency” one hundred times on the forehead of Scott Morrison.

Oh. The brief was a “fantasy budget”? Well, this involves a wave of despair. What does one do with a national economy so perilously dependent on the production of debt? What do you say to China, whose need for nearly everything Australian is diminished? Perhaps something pleasant, and in perfect Mandarin.

