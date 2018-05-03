Sections Menu

Media Files

May 3, 2018

Press Freedom medals awarded … digital platforms ‘damage journalism’ … apology for ‘devastating’ gun ad …

Journalist and former political prisoner Peter Greste has been awarded a press freedom medal by the Australian Press Council. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Press Freedom medals awarded. The Australian Press Council has awarded this year's press freedom medals to journalist Peter Greste and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists director Gerard Ryle. Accepting the medal at an event hosted by Twitter in Sydney this morning, Greste said the award was a great honour. "This award is a chance to keep reminding people why press freedom matters," he said. Greste joined previous recipients, investigative journalist Kate McClymont and News Corp's national editorial counsel Michael Cameron, on a panel to discuss press freedom, as part of the UN's World Press Freedom Day today.

News Corp: digital platforms 'damage journalism'. News Corp's submission to the ACCC's inquiry into digital platforms' impact on the news media has been published, and, unsurprisingly, it has taken aim at the "anti-competitive behaviours" of online giants Google, Facebook and Apple. In a statement, News Corp Australiasia executive chairman Michael Miller said the cost of those free services was substantial to competition and consumers. "These costs include reducing access to a diversity of original journalism, promoting unreliable content and echo chambers, and intrusively collecting personal data; and for publishers, digital platforms are undermining our efforts to develop new advertising and subscription models and preventing us from competing on the merits," Miller said.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close