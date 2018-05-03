Poll Bludger: Perth byelection lands Labor in a tight spot
Bill Shorten will be under real pressure to hold the seat of Perth, following Tim Hammond's resignation.
Outgoing Member for Perth Tim Hammond
Yesterday's surprise retirement announcement by Labor frontbencher Tim Hammond brings two kinds of bad news for Bill Shorten: the loss of a cleanskin rising star from his parliamentary ranks, and the initiation of a byelection that's all downside for him.