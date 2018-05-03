Only clowns in the Mirabella circus
Former MP Sophie Mirabella may well be pleased that her defamation case against The Benalla Ensign has paid off, but no one has come out looking good.
Wangaratta Magistrates' Court is an art deco building on Faithfull Street. Tinted windows let golden light onto carpets of a grubby caramel colour -- black spots with lighter yellow flowers. Faithfull Street is largely cafes and bars, edged by the tree-lined Ovens River that runs languid around the picturesque cathedral town. It's here that the possibly self-defeating and certainly bizarre defamation case between former Indi MP Sophie Mirabella and the Benalla Ensign concluded yesterday, in Mirabella's favour.
Benalla is a town 50 kilometres south west of Wangaratta. The paper had already printed an apology and retraction regarding the April 2016 story at the heart of the matter. The story claimed Mirabella had physically pushed her (ultimately victorious) opponent in the seat of Indi, Cathy McGowan -- who belatedly agreed it hadn't happened -- at the opening of a new wing of the Cooinda retirement home.
4 thoughts on “Only clowns in the Mirabella circus”
“… possibly self-defeating ..” The court reports I saw certainly confirmed my already low opinion of Mirabella, regardless of the outcome.
Those kids were wrong. She was a bitch well before she didn’t push McGowan!
I think it would be fair to say that Sophie Panopoulos-Mirabella has distinguished herself as a particularly unlovely person over a long period, as a government backbencher (studiously ignored for promotion by John Howard), a Shadow Minister, and then a Minister. Her loss to McGowan was one of the brighter spots in the 2013 election.
This excerpt from Wikipedia captures the essence of her interpersonal skills quite nicely: Parliamentary style
According to Fenella Souter in the Sydney Morning Herald, Mirabella is known for her “caustic, confrontational manner”.[2] Her behaviour led her to be ejected from parliament at least twice. In 2007, David Hawker expelled her for shouting at him after being warned twice to resume her seat. She defied parliamentary orders under Standing Order No. 94A and thus was removed from the House of Representatives for misconduct.[27] In 2010, Peter Slipper expelled Mirabella from parliament for 24 hours on the eve of the vote on the carbon tax, when she “refused to accept a ruling barring her from tabling an anti-carbon tax petition”.[28]
On a number of occasions her comments both inside and outside parliament attracted controversy. In 2008, Mirabella stated in parliament to Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who has no children, “You won’t need his (ex-PM Kevin Rudd’s) taxpayer-funded nanny, will you?”[29] Mirabella again created controversy on 2 March 2011, when she compared Gillard to Muammar Gaddafi, claiming both were delusional.[30] Abbott refused to condemn Mirabella, instead terming the comparison colourful and not language he would use.[31] In 2012, she denounced fellow Liberal NSW Senator Bill Heffernan by telling him to “Oh, why don’t you go and pop your Alzheimer’s pills”. This was in response to Heffernan branding a fellow Liberal senator a “fuckwit”.[32]
Prior to the 2013 federal election, retiring independent MP Tony Windsor nominated Mirabella for “the nasty prize” when asked who was the person he would miss least in politics on the ABC Insiders program. “She is the nastiest — I reckon if you put it to a vote to all politicians, she’d come up No.1”.[33]
There was a pretty caustic profile published in The Age back when Sophie was still an MP, which heavily implied she basically used Colin Howard QC as her sugar daddy to set her up for life with money and political contacts and continued to ride that gravy train even after she married another man and maybe past the point where Howard had the mental fitness to consent to continue giving her money. I never did hear what happened to the Howard family’s challenge to his will, but Sophie never sued The Age for defamation…
She seems to have been greatly disliked even by most MPs on her own side let alone the Opposition, which is no surprise given she is someone nasty enough to boycott the Stolen Generations apology and deny the Stolen Generations even existed.
Even in this case, she didn’t push McGowan but it came out both that she restrained Wyatt from appearing in the photo with McGowan and also tried to get him to change his evidence to be more favourable to her.
It would be an injustice if she gets more than a token award.