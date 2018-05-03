New Zealand shows the path ahead on wages growth — and it’s not upward

According to policymakers, your wages are going to start growing properly again once unemployment reduces further and unused capacity in the economy is used up. Only problem is, New Zealand is already at that point, and it's not happening.

Despite the claims of some "turned the corner" optimists eager to spot a turnaround in the years-long wages stagnation endured by Australians workers, the view of the Reserve Bank is that any substantial lift in growth is a ways away, and we'll only get there "gradually" -- the RBA's new buzzword. As the RBA governor, Phil Lowe said in a speech in Adelaide on Tuesday night, in which he used it seven times: