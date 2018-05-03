If we can trash dockless bikes, can I start keying cars?
Crikey readers respond to the increasingly Australian habit of vandalising dockless bikes.
A few different debates kicked off from yesterday's edition of Crikey. First of all, what's the extent and potential harm of the relationship between the Liberal Party and News Corp? Is it a relationship that can ever be disentangled? Secondly: can we really justify trashing dockless bikes? And if so, how does that moral framework apply to keying cars that have been parked poorly? Asking for a friend.